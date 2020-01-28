Mission Valley

Driver Slams Into Target Store Sign Near Westfield Mission Valley Mall

San Diego police said the driver lost control after exiting Interstate 8, crashing into the Target sign that stands along the 1600 block of Camino Del Rio North

By Monica Garske

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A passenger was thrown from a car early Tuesday after a driver lost control while exiting the freeway, slamming into a Target store sign in Mission Valley.

The store’s sign stands right along the 1600 block of Camino Del Rio North, near other signs for stores at Westfield Mission Valley mall. When a Mercedes plowed into that sign overnight, part of the sign went right through the car’s windshield.

Police said the impact from the crash threw a passenger out of the car but, somehow, that passenger only suffered minor injuries. The driver was also not seriously hurt.

According to police, the driver, for unknown reasons, veered off the street after exiting Interstate 8. At this point, it is unclear if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

No other cars were involved and no one else was hurt.

Traffic was briefly blocked off at Mission Center and Camino Del Rio North immediately following the collision.

No other details were immediately released.

