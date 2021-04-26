Santee

Driver Shot on SR-125 in Santee by Someone in SUV: Deputies

The victim was reaching the end of SR-125 at Mission Gorge Road when someone in a black SUV shot at him, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said

By NBC 7 Staff

Police sirens generic image.
NBC 7

A driver exiting state Route 125 in Santee Monday morning was shot on the neck when someone in an approaching SUV opened fire on the freeway, officials confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the shots were fired just before 8 a.m. at the end of SR-125 at Mission Gorge Road. As the victim – a 28-year-old man – was getting off the freeway, the SDSO said a black SUV began driving parallel to the victim’s car.

Then, came the gunfire.

The SDSO said an occupant inside the SUV fire several shots in the direction of the victim’s car, hitting him. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

As of 2 p.m., the SDSO said the shooter remained at large.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this case can reach out to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

NBC 7 has reached out to the SDSO for further details about the incident.

This article tagged under:

SanteeMission Gorge Roadsr-125
