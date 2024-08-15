Driver of red Chevy Camaro with racing stripe accused of fatal hit-and-run in Imperial Beach

A man is in custody Thursday after a deadly hit-and-run in Imperial Beach.

Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation responded to a call of a traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman on the ground who had been hit by a car. Paramedics aided the woman, but she did not survive.

Deputies learned a red Chevrolet Camaro with a black racing pinstripe seen leaving the area was likely involved in the collision, the sheriff's statement reported.

A sheriff's ASTREA helicopter was called in and helped guide deputies to the suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Oneonta Avenue.

Eric Cox, 62, was identified as the owner and driver of the Camaro. Cox was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence with injury and hit-and- run with great bodily injury or death, the statement said. His city of residence was not provided.

Cox faces a court date Friday at South Division Court in Chula Vista, according to jail booking records. He is not eligible for release.

The Medical Examiner's Office will make an identification of the woman, as well as determine the cause and manner of death, pending notification of her family.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run was asked to call the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation at 619-498-2400.