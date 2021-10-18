SDPD

Driver in Stolen Tow Truck Leads Slow-Speed Pursuit From PB to Downtown: SDPD

An NBC 7 crew was filming as the driver crept by with the flatbed of the tow truck dragging along the street leaving a trail of sparks

By Rafael Avitabile

A driver in a stolen tow truck led officers on a slow-speed pursuit Monday from Pacific Beach all the way to Downtown San Diego before he finally surrendered, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen tow truck at a Discount Tire on Garnet Avenue at around 7:45 p.m., according to Officer John Buttle. The pursuit began along Mission Bay Drive near Interstate 5 and speeds never topped 10 mph, Officer Buttle said.

An NBC 7 crew was positioned on Kettner Boulevard near Maple Street as the driver crept by with the flatbed of the tow truck dragging along the street leaving a trail of sparks.

Police say the driver in a stolen tow truck never went faster than 10 mph as he led a pursuit from PB to Downtown.

The driver came to a stop near Broadway and Kettner Boulevard where police used pepper balls to coax him out of the cabin.

He was taken into custody on charges related to vehicle theft and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

