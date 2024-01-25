Driver killed when truck crashes into back of truck's trailer on I-5

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was killed Thursday on southbound Interstate 5 after slamming into the back of a commercial truck carrying a long trailer, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Tacoma was trapped underneath the trailer after the 4:15 a.m. Thursday collision on I-5 just south of Del Mar Heights.

The truck caught fire and firefighters put out the flames. Fire crews tried to extricate the truck driver, but he was pronounced dead.

The CHP was investigating the cause of the crash.