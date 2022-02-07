Driver Killed in Solo Car Crash in La Mesa

Two men were injured early Monday morning, one fatally, in a predawn solo car crash in a neighborhood near Grossmont High School.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when a 32-year-old driver lost control of an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Genesis in the 9000 block of Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa, according to La Mesa police.

The car veered off the street and hit a tree, ejecting the driver. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Paramedics took a 29-year-old man who had been riding in the car to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Katy Lynch said.

The wreck forced a closure of the roadway between Amaya and Southern drives for several hours, the lieutenant said.