Driver Killed in Fiery Tierrasanta Crash ID'd as 19-Year-Old

The driver who died in a fiery car crash in Tierrasanta last month has been identified as a 19-year-old man, San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office announced Wednesday.

The deadly crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 near the intersection of Shields Street and Santos Road, according to the San Diego Police Department. For reasons still under investigation, the driver, who was identified as Aiden Shea Arce of San Diego, struck the concrete median of the road and struck a tree in the center divide.

Due to the impact, Arce's Mercedes sedan caught fire and trapped the driver inside. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Arce died at the scene due to multiple injuries sustained in the crash.