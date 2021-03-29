san marcos

Driver Killed in Fiery Solo Crash on State Route 78 in San Marcos

By City News Serivce

A driver was killed on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in a single-vehicle car crash in San Marcos.
A driver was killed in a fiery rollover crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said on Monday.

The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on westbound SR-78, east of Twin Oaks Valley Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar.

A man was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger on the westbound highway when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the car to veer left and strike a metal signpost, Escobar said. The car then swerved left and overturned before bursting into flames.

The driver was trapped inside the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The victim's name and age were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

