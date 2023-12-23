Driver killed in fiery crash on SR-94 near Golden Hill

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on State Route 94, prompting multiple lane closures for several hours.

The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday on the SR-94 ramp near Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For reasons unknown, the driver of a Mini Cooper crashed on the freeway bridge, where the car launched off the overpass into another vehicle heading westbound on SR-94, sparking an explosion.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was reported to have died on impact, while another vehicle was struck by debris, officers said. The other driver and a passenger were both rescued from the burning vehicle.

All freeway lanes are back open after the wreck.

No other details were immediately available.