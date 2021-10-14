Driver Killed After Slamming SUV Into Tree on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A driver was killed Thursday morning after slamming an SUV into a tree along Mira Mesa Boulevard. Road closures for the area followed.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Mira Mesa Boulevard was blocked off between Reagan Road and Montongo Street.

Police said the driver had died.

SkyRanger 7 captured images of the SUV, which appeared to have driven onto a median and crashed into a large tree. No other cars were involved in the deadly crash.

NBC 7 is still working to gather details. Check back for updates on this developing story.