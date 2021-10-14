SDPD

Driver Killed After Slamming SUV Into Tree on Mira Mesa Boulevard

Mira Mesa Boulevard was blocked off between Reagan Road and Montongo Street just before the early morning commute due to the deadly crash

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was killed Thursday morning after slamming an SUV into a tree along Mira Mesa Boulevard. Road closures for the area followed.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Mira Mesa Boulevard was blocked off between Reagan Road and Montongo Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the driver had died.

SkyRanger 7 captured images of the SUV, which appeared to have driven onto a median and crashed into a large tree. No other cars were involved in the deadly crash.

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Reports 333 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths

Santee Plan Crash 9 hours ago

Victims' Son, Neighbors Looking Back on Heroic Efforts Days After Santee Plane Crash

NBC 7 is still working to gather details. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

This article tagged under:

SDPDMira MesaMira Mesa Boulevard
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us