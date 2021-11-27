SDPD

Driver Killed After Hitting Two Parked Cars in Oak Park

A 69-year-old man was killed Saturday after his truck hit two parked cars in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said

By City News Service

Police car
Getty Images

A 69-year-old man was killed Saturday after his truck hit two parked cars in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at 8:28 a.m. when a 2010 Ford F-150 going south on 5400 Timothy Drive hit two parked cars, according to Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The collision with the second parked vehicle caused the F-150 to roll onto its passenger side,'' O'Brien said. "The driver of the F-150 was partially ejected out of the passenger-side window."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, O'Brien said. SDPD traffic division investigators were handling the investigation.

Local

Small Business Saturday Nov 27

Spotlight: How These 5 San Diego County Small Businesses Each Offer Personal Touch and How They Came to Be

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 514 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

SDPDOak Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us