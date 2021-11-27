Driver Killed After Hitting Two Parked Cars in Oak Park

A 69-year-old man was killed Saturday after his truck hit two parked cars in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at 8:28 a.m. when a 2010 Ford F-150 going south on 5400 Timothy Drive hit two parked cars, according to Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"The collision with the second parked vehicle caused the F-150 to roll onto its passenger side,'' O'Brien said. "The driver of the F-150 was partially ejected out of the passenger-side window."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, O'Brien said. SDPD traffic division investigators were handling the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.