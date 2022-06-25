Chula Vista

Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree, Combusts in Chula Vista

Several witnesses attempted to rescue the driver and extinguish the flames, but they couldn't

By City News Service

A person was killed Saturday when a vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, police said.

At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police received several calls regarding a single-vehicle crash into a tree in the 1900 Block of Otay Lakes Road, said Officer Ryan Culver of the Chula Vista Police Department.

"The engine compartment combusted, which quickly spread to the driver's compartment," Culver said. "Several witnesses attempted to extricate the driver and extinguish the flames, but they were unsuccessful."

Officers and paramedics responded to provide lifesaving measures to the occupant of the vehicle, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of family members.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau was called to the scene to investigate the crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information was asked to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-585-5651.

