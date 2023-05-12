NATIONAL CITY

Driver in Car Chase Killed Following Crash: National City PD

By Karla Rendon

Getty Images

A car chase in National City turned deadly after the driver authorities say initiated the pursuit lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a pole, the National City Police Department said.

The chase happened shortly after midnight Friday when a driver passed a patrol officer at a fast speed on National City Boulevard. After refusing to pull over for the officer, the driver continued traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of their vehicle in the 2800 block of National City Boulevard.

Police said the driver crashed into a light pole, causing the vehicle to spin out and ejecting the driver as a result.

Officers tried life-saving measures on the driver, but that individual died at the scene. Authorities have not identified the deceased.

As a result of the crash, National City Boulevard was shut down from 30th Street to 26th Street. It was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

NATIONAL CITYSan Diego CountySouth Baycar chase
