Driver Hits Women Getting Out of Uber in Mountain View; Flees Scene

Police are searching for a driver who hit and injured two women who were getting out of an Uber Saturday morning.

Two women were being dropped off by an Uber on the 3700 block of Hemlock St. Once they got out of the car, they stepped in front of a vehicle traveling towards them which hit them, police said. The vehicle fled the scene but was later located, unoccupied and was impounded by police. The driver has not been found.

Both women, ages 23 and 56, were transported to a local hospital and were treated for serious but non-threatening injuries.

SDPD Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.