Driver Hits Boulder, Ends Up on Top of Parked Car in Linda Vista

A bizarre accident in Linda Vista early Tuesday ended with a driver backing up in such a way that his car wound up on top of a parked car, officials said.

A crew with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to the 2300 block of Ulric Street at around 3:15 a.m. where they found a red car – nose down and rear bumper up – on top of a blue car.

Witnesses told firefighters that the driver of the red car had hit a boulder on the roadway, and the boulder got stuck underneath his vehicle. He dragged it for some distance down the street.

In an attempt to dislodge the boulder the driver reversed. He lost control and ended up hitting the blue car, witnesses said.

The driver of the red car was taken to Sharp Memorial for evaluation; no one else was hurt. Officials said they would investigate whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident.