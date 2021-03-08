Driver Flees After Hitting Man Buckling Kid in Car at Supermarket

San Diego police are asking the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who struck a 47-year-old man putting his child inside his car in the Redwood Village neighborhood, seriously injuring the man before crashing into a second vehicle and speeding away.

The first crash happened about 3 p.m. in the Food for Less parking lot at 5975 University Ave., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was helping his 7-year-old child get buckled into the back seat of his silver 2017 Toyota Corolla when he was struck. The victim was pinned against his car and suffered a pelvic fracture and other serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment in serious condition. The child was not hurt, Heims said.

The hit-and-run driver fled west out of the parking lot. A description of that person's car was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154, or a tip can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.