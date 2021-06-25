Driver Escapes Unharmed From San Diego Freeway Shooting

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a man suspected of firing at least two rounds at a driver on the Interstate 15 transition ramp to state Route 56 in the Carmel Valley area early on Friday morning.

Investigators are calling the shooting a road rage incident.

A pair of bullet holes were visible in the victim's car after the shooting. The man said he was shaken by the incident but unharmed. NBC 7 did not show his face in video shot after the shooting to protect his identity.

The man said he was heading to work around 5:30 a.m. when the driver of a silver or gray van cut him off. The victim said he flashed his high beams and that the driver of the van pulled up beside him and rolled down his window.

The victim said he rolled down his window, too, and that, without any words being exchanged, he heard a couple of bangs and realized he was being shot at.

The car's driver said he sped up to get away from the shooter.

"He followed me all the way to the 5 and the 805, and, uh, I got off the exit, and he kept going," the victim said.

The California Highway Patrol wants to speak to anyone who has information about the shooting,