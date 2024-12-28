Mission Hills

Driver doing donuts in Mission Hills leaves muddy mess behind at Pioneer Park

The park is still open, but people are being encouraged to stay off the grass that has been damaged.

By NBC 7 Staff

The search is on for a vandal responsible for a mess at Pioneer Park in Mission Hills.

Neighbors told NBC 7 that on Christmas night, someone drove into the park and onto the grass, and left behind a lot of muddy tire tracks.

"It's just terrible," said park-goer Bill Bloom. "It chews up the grass. It never comes back. There's deep holes where he made donuts," adding, "It's hard on the poor people that use the park. The Grant School next door uses the playground, so the big holes produce a little rut, and they probably trip over it. It's really destructive, and I hate to see it.

The park is still open, but people are being encouraged to stay off the grass that has been damaged.

