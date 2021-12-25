Driver Dies in Fiery Oceanside Crash

A fiery and fatal solo-vehicle crash was being investigated Saturday by Oceanside police.

Sgt. Rick Davis said the incident occurred around 11:25 p.m. Friday, when the Oceanside Police Department responded to calls of a single-vehicle collision in the intersection of Vista Way and Italia Way.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"A 2015 yellow Ford passenger vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Vista Way lost control on the wet roads and collided with a traffic signal pole at the intersection with Italia Way," Davis said.

According to a witness, the vehicle caught fire immediately.

"The Oceanside Fire Department arrived and, upon extinguishing the fire, they located a single occupant who they pronounced dead," Davis said.

The name and gender of the victim were not immediately released.

The OPD's Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the accident was asked to call accident investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.