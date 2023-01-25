Driver Dies in Fiery Crash With Tree in Tierrasanta

One person was found dead Wednesday morning in the wreckage of a fiery car crash with a tree in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Santos Road and Shields Street, San Diego police said. It appeared a vehicle had lost control and slammed into a tree where it caught on fire while a person was trapped inside.

The driver died at the scene. They were not identified pending family notification.

An investigation was underway to determine what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.