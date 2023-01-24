Driver Dies in Crash That Ended With SUV on Roof of Bonita Home

A man died Tuesday after he lost control of his white Nissan SUV and struck a house before crashing onto the roof of another home in Bonita.

The homes in the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road were on a hill with roofs nearly perpendicular to the road where the driver lost control at about 9:30 a.m. The vehicle came to a rest on to of a house, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD).

Firefighters found the victim dead at the scene upon arrival, according to the CVFD.

It was unclear how the man lost control of the vehicle, and how much damage was done to the property the vehicle crashed through.

The CVFD along with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were investigating the fatal crash.

City News Service contributed to this report