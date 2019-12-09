A crash on Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo left one man dead on Nov. 9 and caused traffic delays for morning commuters.

The driver, 34-year-old Teel Cody Whitton IV who lives near Menifee, entered southbound I-15 via the HOV onramp and quickly veered across all lanes of traffic for unknown reasons.

His silver Nisan SUV crashed through a guardrail and landed in an embankment on the right-hand shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

The crashed car was found in the grassy embankment by a CHP officer at about 6 a.m. Whitton was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told CHP the car may have been on fire but CHP did not confirm if the car ever ignited.

The onramp from Via Ranch Parkway to southbound I-15 was closed as CHP investigated the crash. The Del Lago HOV onramp was open to all traffic.

Traffic on southbound I-15 and state Route 78 were backed up during the morning commute due to the crash.