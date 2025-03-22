Driver carjacked in Gaslamp by two men who were later arrested

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of carjacking for allegedly snatching a motorist's 2023 gray Kia Forte early on Saturday morning in the Gaslamp Quarter community of San Diego, authorities said.

The driver was going northbound in the 600 block of 7th Avenue where a man — later identified as Ryan Williams — ran in front of the Kia and jumped on the hood about 2:55 a.m., the San Diego Police Department reported.

The driver then got out of the car and the men began fighting, according to police.

A third man, Ronald Senigar, then jumped into the Kia, while Williams and the motorist were fighting. Williams then got into the front passenger seat and the two suspected carjackers fled the scene southbound on 7th Avenue.

"The victim located his vehicle a short time later in a parking lot near 7th Avenue and F Street," according to a police statement. "Senigar was still in the driver's seat."

Arriving officers took Senigar into custody and located Williams walking through the same parking lot. He was taken into custody, too, following a short pursuit on foot.

Williams and Senigar were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and resisting arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.