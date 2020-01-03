Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Deadly Freeway Passing Crash: CHP

The California Highway Patrol arrested a woman for alleged DUI Thursday after a head-on crash left another dead along State Route 76.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius eastbound along SR-76 near Adams Road in the unincorporated area of San Diego County.

In an attempt to pass other vehicles, the driver reportedly veered into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2002 Infiniti Q35 driving in that direction, according to CHP.

A 43-year-old woman from Winchester was behind the wheel of the Infiniti, accompanied by a 44-year-old woman from Simi Valley, officers said.

CHP said the 43-year-old was pronounced dead as crews transported her to a nearby hospital.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center for “precautionary measures,” CHP said. She is expected to make a full recovery.

CHP said the driver of the Prius was also taken to Palomar Medical Center with “moderate injuries.” The 23-year-old is from Temecula, officers confirmed.

The SR-76 lanes experienced delays as crews cleared the area. All lanes were open by 12 a.m. Friday.

CHP and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

No other information was available.