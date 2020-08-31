Drive-Thru Pep Rally Boosts Mood for Incoming Freshmen at Westview High

The buildup to the first day of school is usually exciting, and maybe a little nerve-racking. Add a pandemic to the mix and the day can be somewhat daunting, especially for incoming freshmen.

But Westview High School in Torrey Highlands didn’t let any of that stop them from welcoming and celebrating their incoming freshmen safely. School staff did just about the only thing you can do when trying to celebrate something these days: they held a drive-thru pep rally.

Normally there would be a rally in the gymnasium to welcome incoming freshmen, explained Westview’s principal Tina Ziegler.

“I’ve been in education for 35 years and this tops it all,” said Ziegler.

Charlotte Kester and her mom Bridget appreciated the welcoming words.

“I think they’re just trying to build up some excitement, make them feel more in person the best that they can by having some actual in-person events,” said Charlotte Kester.

Like most public high schools in the county, Westview will begin the year online.

“Its gonna be really weird,” said one incoming freshman.

Senior Diya Sharma remembers her first day of high school and wanted to help ease the nerves for the class of 2024.

“You’ve never met a lot of these kids and you’re coming from a middle school, so it’s a new environment. So we want them to feel as safe and comfortable as possible,” said Sharma.

Parents and students seemed to enjoy the school's effort in making their new students feel connected.

Bridget Kester is hopeful students will eventually return to campus.

“I mean, I’m ready for them to be with their friends, and get on campus and get back to whatever the new normal will be,” said Kester.

Westview High School is part of the Poway Unified School District. The first day of school is September 2.