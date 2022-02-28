Drinking Water at Hope Elementary Crossed with Reclaimed Water for Several Months: District

Parents say students at Hope Elementary in Carlsbad have been complaining about water quality for months, and on Monday the Carlsbad Unified School District confirmed fresh and reclaimed water lines had been cross-contaminated.

Students started complaining about irregular water color from some drinking fountains and in some classrooms in August at the beginning of the school year, according to the district.

The school contacted its contractor who indicated the issue "was aesthetic and would resolve upon flushing the system," the district said.

Then in November, students started complaining about the water's taste and smell. The district said initial tests didn't indicate that the water was unsafe. However, the district clarified that testing "was performed to rule out harmful bacteria, but testing was not ordered that would have detected the higher levels of chlorine, water hardness, and alkaline content that is found in reclaimed water."

More complaints about the water on Hope's campus were made in January. The district hired an independent consultant to look into the complaints, and further testing found "increased levels of chlorine, water hardness, and alkaline content," which led to the determination that cross-contamination had occurred, according to the district.

The district said it came to that determination on Thursday, Feb 24, and notified the city of Carlsbad. Water to the campus was immediately turned off and students were sent home. On Monday, CUSD notified Hope Elementary families about the contamination in a letter.

"Our kids have been talking about this since August, they've made this clear that there's issues with this," parent Jason Langston said. "And now for them to finally come out and make a statement and then just be kind of like, 'Oops. Sorry.' That's not a satisfactory answer."



The district said they are still working to confirm how the contamination occurred, but said it appeared it took place during a period of construction on the campus in mid-2021.

The district ended Monday's letter with the following statement:

"We are sincerely sorry that this was not reported earlier. We relied on the reports and information from our contractors, construction and bond program managers that the water had been tested for safety, that the issue was aesthetic, and would resolve. We did not anticipate the cause of the problem, and we regret that we did not discover the cause sooner. Once we were alerted to the cause, we took all the steps necessary to prevent further exposure; to inform our community; and to resolve the problem."