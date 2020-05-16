SDPD Looking For Suspect in Fatal Shooting

San Diego Police are looking for the suspect of a shooting that left a man dead in Shelltown.

SDPD received 911 calls Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the area of 200 South 40th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man slouched over next to a vehicle.

SDPD said it was apparent the man had sustained several gunshot wounds. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead, SDPD said.

SDPD identified the man as a 27-year-old who lived in the area with his family.

The SDPD Homicide Unit was called out to the scene. They reported witnesses recall a small, dark-colored boxy vehicle leaving the area immediately after the shots were heard. But there is no description of the occupants.

The investigation is ongoing. The area of 200 South 40th Street will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone with information regarding can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

