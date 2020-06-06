SDPD Investigates Possible Homicide at Community Park

A man was found dead in the Southcrest Community Park with possible gunshot wounds, according to San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Andra Brown.

SDPD received a call at 10:15 p.m. Friday night about a possible deceased person in the park at 1300 S. 40th St.

When officers arrived, a citizen pointed them toward a man with apparent trauma to his upper body. The citizen found the man while on a walk nearby, Brown said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male has been identified as a 28-year-old, but his name is not being released at this time. He was known to frequent the area, Brown said.

SDPD Homicide Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to find witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.