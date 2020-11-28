Carlsbad

Dozens Walk in Memory of Carlsbad Woman Who Was Killed Along Hiking Trail

Lisa Thorborg was stabbed to death Monday along a popular hiking trail

By Audra Stafford

NBC 7

Days after a Carlsbad woman was stabbed to death along a popular hiking trail, dozens gathered along that same trail for a walk in her memory.

Police say Lisa Thorborg, 68, was walking or jogging along the Hosp Grove Trail between 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. Monday when she was stabbed.

Police ID Woman Found Stabbed to Death on Carlsbad Hiking Trail

Another hiker found her lifeless body and called 911.

The deadly attack sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

"Many of us run this trail all the time and walk it. This is really a tragedy and a shock to all of us,” said Theresa Dooley, who helped organize Saturday's walk.

Dooley is one of the many walkers who, although she didn't know Dooley, felt compelled to do something in her honor.

The woman was killed while jogging on a hiking trail. NBC 7's Rory Devine reports.

"You could tell she was a beautiful spirit and loved to hike," Dooley said.

Georgia Sherrer didn't know Lisa either, but mutual friends told her she liked to help people.

"I did the walk today so I could finish what she started," Sherrer said.

Some of the walkers left painted rocks along the path, with messages like "RIP Lisa." Others left colorful flowers to help keep Lisa's memory alive, while police continue to search for her killer.

Carlsbad Police said as of Saturday, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the CPD at (760) 931-2165.

