Dozens rally against ICE raids in South Park

“We are here because we love, not because we hate,” Ricardo Guerrero with the Party for Socialism Liberation said.

Dozens of San Diegans rallied in South Park Saturday morning to stand up for the migrant community after ICE raided popular Italian Restaurant Buona Forchetta last Friday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A week after the raid many people like Ricardo Guerrero are still upset.

After DHS said officers were executing search warrants for violations of hiring people not authorized to work in the U.S., waving signs and flags, protestors voiced their disapproval this weekend to how masked ICE agents carried out the raid, leading to four undocumented employees arrested.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“You are a human being, you share the rights and dignity as a human being period, and that’s what we’re fighting for,” Guerrero said.

Three undocumented workers were detained, one Colombian national and three Mexican nationals.

The Mexican consulate said one of the Mexican nationals self-deported, the two others are still being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration rolled out “Operation at Large”, its latest ICE-led plan to ramp up arrests of undocumented migrants.

According to three sources who talked to NBC News, it uses more than 5,000 personnel across federal law enforcement agencies and up to 21,000 national guard troops to conduct the arrests.

“It breaks my heart, and what we see is not only wrong. It’s evil,” Guerrero said.

“It’s horrible to be terrorized by your own country, to be terrorized by your own federal government, the people who are being wrapped up into these ICE raids, some of them are American Citizens with constitutional rights,” Yusef Miller with the North County Equity and Justice Coalition said.

Eva Pacheco said making her voice heard means defending the democracy she believes in.

“We need to defend all the immigrants. We are immigrants, and this country is made of immigrants,” Pacheco said.

The organizers of today’s rally said they will continue to stand up against ICE.