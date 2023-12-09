Families were lined up bright and early Saturday morning outside the Solo Shoes store along Palomar Road in Chula Vista, where children received shoes, socks and school supplies like backpacks at an event that was made possible by the Chula Vista Police Foundation in partnership with the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

"Our school resource officers, believe it or not, started all of this, and it was because they'd be in the schools and they'd notice kids coming in,," Chula Vista police Sgt. Anthony Molina told NBC 7 on Saturday. "Some had new shoes every school year, new backpacks, all this nice new stuff, but then there were always those kids — those families — it was very obvious that they were in need. They needed some help. Old ratty shoes and things like that."

The Chula Vista Elementary School district selected kids to attend the event at Solo, where employees helped the kids try on a pair of shoes they wanted, along with socks.

The Shoe and Sock Drive, according to Molina, couldn't come at a better time. With the holiday season in full swing, budgets can be tight for some families, but there's also another reason for it.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We've actually learned that some of this can limit things like bullying when there's not something to pick on somebody about," Molina said.

Donations from the community have made the Shoe & Sock drive possible for more than a decade. The Chula Vista Police Foundation is collecting monetary donations to help fund more community events in the future.