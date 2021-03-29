Dozens of Migrants at San Diego Convention Center COVID-19 Positive, More Expected to Arrive Monday

What to Know Approximately 476 migrant children arrived at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday and another 250 are expected on Monday

At least 33 girls have tested positive for COVID-19. All were asymptomatic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sheltering the unaccompanied minor migrants until more permanent arragements can be found during their asylum case proceedings

Hundreds more migrant girls are expected on Monday to join about 500 others at the San Diego Convention Center, which is being utilized as a temporary shelter for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the United States.

Once they arrive, there will be about 725 teenage girls being sheltered at the San Diego Convention Center.

Among them are at least 33 girls who tested positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. Health and Human Services spokesperson Bonnie Preston. The majority of the girls tested positive before arriving in San Diego on Saturday evening from Texas. Another six tested positive during health screenings in San Diego.

Preston said those who tested positive, along with anyone they may have been in close contact with, were being separated from others. None are symptomatic.

HHS has implemented COVID-19 safety protocols at the convention center to limit the spread of COVID-19. All of the girls in the care of HHS are being tested every three days, Preston said. Migrants are separated into pods of about 50, which won't intermingle.

The first group of migrants, about 476 girls ages 13 to 17, arrived Saturday evening from Texas while under the custody of immigration authorities, a spokesperson for the Mexican consulate said.

The majority of the migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The girls are expected to stay for about 35 days while caseworkers with South Bay Community Services attempt to contact existing family members in the United States or sponsors who will house the minors while they go through court proceedings for their asylum claims.

San Diego County leaders have been coordinating with FEMA and HHS to prepare the currently vacant convention center for the arrival of as many as 1,400 migrant children after receiving a call asking for a temporary shelter location for unaccompanied migrant children. The county is operating the facility but it will be managed and paid for by HHS.

The convention center operation will provide food, a place to sleep, educational and recreational activities, and showers. Rady's Children Hospital will lead in providing medical care to the girls at the convention center, Mayor Todd Gloria said.

The kids will not be permitted to leave the convention center until reunification happens.

The government said there were nearly 5,000 children in Border Patrol custody as of Tuesday, March 23, and an additional 11,551 at Department of Health and Human Services shelters.

The convention center is currently vacant after a program to house homeless San Diegans came to an end and before summer events resume at the busy site. The convention center will house the minors until mid-July.

A total of 500 girls between the ages of 13 and 17, are being flown in from Texas under the custody of immigration authorities, and will then be brought to San Diego. The convention center will be their home for at least the next month or so, until they can be reunited with family or sponsors.

Across the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, hundreds of teenagers -- sometimes young children and in at least one case, an infant -- have been living in pop-up tents and underneath tarps, video captured by Telemundo 20 found. The migrants have been living in Mexico awaiting their turn to ask for asylum in the U.S.

In recent weeks, the number of unaccompanied minors has dramatically increased, straining the ability of CBP to hold them in their detention facilities until they can be turned over to HHS. The department houses them until they can be placed with relatives or sponsors while the government decides whether they have a legal claim for residency.

This is the first site in California offering this kind of shelter, officials said. Local leaders have offered up the convention center through July. A spokesperson for the convention center said events have been canceled until then but major events are back on the books for August while the center is awaiting reopening guidance from the state.