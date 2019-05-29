Downtown surveillance cameras might be the key to finding the person suspected of killing a man Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Market Street that police said escalated.

SDPD responded to the area after hearing reports of a man down. When officers arrived, they found the victim with trauma to his upper body.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SDPD released two images of the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras downtown.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a black shirt, and burgundy pants. He appeared to be carrying a black bag.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, officers said.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit was called to handle the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

