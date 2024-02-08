Downtown San Diego woman shot in head by errant bullet through bedroom wall

A 20-year-old San Diego City College student, living with her grandmother in a downtown condominium near the Gaslamp District, survived being struck in the head Tuesday by an errant bullet that was shot into her bedroom.

Daria Tolokonnikova, who also is a classical pianist and singer, was sitting on her bed studying shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when, without warning, a bullet blasted through the drywall of her bedroom, she shared with NBC 7.

The round, a 9-millimeter bullet, was fired through a shared wall between Tolokonnikova's grandmother's condo and the immediate neighboring unit. It stayed lodged in another wall opposite Tolokonnikova's bed.

The round was allegedly fired by 22-year-old Samuel C. Hernandez, a U.S. Marine Corps Corporal assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 41 based at MCAS Miramar.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Hernandez was "just manipulating the firearm," according to Officer Darius Jamsetjee with the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting catapulted Tolokonnikova out of her bed, before she collapsed to the floor, bleeding from the back of her head.

"I started blacking out. Everything immediately blacked out. I fall down on the ground for a second or two," Tolokonnikova recalled to NBC 7 Thursday.

"I am scared right now to go to my room. I am just very scared to go to my room. When I hear some noises I get terrified," Tolokonnikova added.

Tolokonnikova's grandmother Raisa shared the police report with NBC 7. In it was a statement from the alleged shooter.

"I was practicing my dry firing of my pistol. It was a Glock 19 handgun that I own. I was being stupid and put my finger in the trigger and played stupid games. I was aiming at the wall," Cpl. Hernandez told investigating officers, according to the report.

Tolokonnikova's injuries were not life threatening. After several X-rays and tests, doctors were able to stitch closed the grazing wound and she was sent home.

While Tolokonnikova is nursing her wounds, her grandmother is still very sore about the carelessness of her neighbor.

“I would understand that it could happen with anybody but not the guy who is professional, who is in the military and was playing with a gun," her grandmother told NBC 7.

Cpl. Hernandez was arrested Tuesday evening, shortly after the incident by responding San Diego police officers on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm.

He was booked into San Diego County Jail early Wednesday morning with bail set at $25,000, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, but was released after posting bond a little more than 12 hours later.

Cpl. Hernandez is expected to make his initial court appearance on February 15, according to booking records provided by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

NBC 7 reached out to Hernandez's unit at MCAS Miramar, who is expected to provide a statement Friday.