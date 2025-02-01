Downtown San Diego

Officer who fatally shot teen near Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego ID'd

Exactly what prompted the law enforcement shooting remained unclear Friday afternoon.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities Friday publicly identified a lawman who fatally shot a teenage boy this week during an armed confrontation near Santa Fe Depot.

San Diego Police Department Officer Daniel Gold was responding to a shooting that had just occurred in the downtown Core-Columbia district of the city when he encountered the teen in the 1100 block of Kettner Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county Sheriff's Office, which investigates shootings involving SDPD personnel under terms of a regional agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

Moments later, Gold opened fire, mortally wounding the boy.

The scene in downtown San Diego after a police shooting on Jan. 28, 2025.
The scene in downtown San Diego after a police shooting on Jan. 28, 2025.
"A handgun was subsequently recovered from the (teenager) at the scene," sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said.

Paramedics took the youth, whose identity has not been released, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Gold has been with the San Diego Police Department for two years. He is assigned to SDPD Central Division patrol.

