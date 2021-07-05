Hit-and-Run

Downtown Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured 2 People on Scooter Sought

SDPD said the driver left the two injured victims on the road, both suffering from major injuries

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego police investigate the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a Ford Expedition and an electric scooter.
Dana Griffin

Police in San Diego are searching for the driver who struck and seriously injured two people riding a scooter before taking off from the scene in downtown.

The San Diego Police Department said the hit-and-run was reported shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of 13th and Market Streets. There, a man and a woman in their 20s were traveling on the same electric scooter when they were hit by a white Ford Explorer.

Authorities said the driver took off from the scene, leaving both victims on the road with major injuries. One of the victims was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital while the other was transported to UC San Diego Health. Both are expected to survive.

The intersection where the hit-and-run took place has been shut down until further notice.

Meanwhile, officers are continuing to search for the driver of the Ford. The vehicle is expected to have significant damage to its front end.

This article tagged under:

Hit-and-RunInvestigationdowntownsearchElectric Scooter
