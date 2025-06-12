Downtown El Cajon's makeover into vibrant entertainment district underway

Downtown El Cajon is in the midst of a makeover, turning into what city leaders hope will become a vibrant entertainment district.

The city council has already changed zoning laws to help bring brew pubs and other fun stuff into the area. Now, there are new homes for sale and a series of new events to help attract more people.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The inaugural open-air art and music festival — known as Artival — that took place over the weekend downtown has gotten rave reviews from some business owners. Main Street Donuts & Deli owner Joy Romey is one of them.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I had my biggest day all year, so it was great. So great. And it brought a bunch of people that hadn't been here," Romey said.

Artival is just one of the new and updated events the business improvement district, Downtown El Cajon Business Partners, is rolling out this year. The changes are all part of a joint effort to inject new life into the downtown area.

“It’s really an exciting time to start investing in downtown El Cajon," said Chris Berg, marketing manager for the city of El Cajon

Berg is helping to lead the makeover, along with the agencies New City America and the Downtown El Cajon Business Partners.

El Cajon city leaders are working to transform the empty storefronts downtown into a more attractive destination. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports.

He says Creative Creature Brewery plans to open a location on Main Street this summer. And they'll soon have a plethora of potentially built-in customers.

In addition to a mixed-use condo complex across the street, in the heart of downtown, 250 people could soon call the area home, thanks to two townhome developments nearby, on opposite ends of Main Street.

“What we really want to have is more residents living here, and people are looking for neighborhoods where they can walk out their front door and have places to go out, have places to eat. So that's key," Berg explained.

Another key Berg says is the grant funding they've secured for businesses to help pay for new signage.

“Before, we used to have a big old banner, and it was just awful,” Linda Baltodano of the East County Art Association said.

Now, her gallery has an updated store front. She says not only does it help improve the look of the district but also helps attract customers.

“It really is helping us to bring in the people and let them know that we're here," Baltonado said.

Romey has also gotten her share of attentions from her new sign at Main Street Donuts & Deli.

“It’s lit at nighttime," Romey said. "Mine was just a painted wall. So many people have sent me pictures. 'Joy, your sign looks great.'"

As businesses along Main Street get a new look, the area around them will, too. From new furniture for outdoor dining on "Prescott Promenade" to planters, lighting and other changes. It's all to lure more businesses and liven up downtown El Cajon.

An East County city could soon become a new hotspot for nightlife in downtown El Cajon. City leaders are considering changing zoning laws that could help transform it into an entertainment district. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.