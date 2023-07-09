La Mesa

Two injured after plane goes down in La Mesa

By Danielle Smith

heartland fire rescue 0214
FACEBOOK

Two people were on board a light aircraft when it went down Sunday in La Mesa, officials said.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. The plane went down behind a church in the 5700 block of Lake Murray Blvd before sliding down a steep embankment, according to Andy McKellar with Heartland Fire and Rescue.

The first crew arrived within about three minutes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Both passengers, described as adult males possibly in their 50s, were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, fire officials said.

The accident impacted several power lines. It was not immediately clear if the plane crashed or if it had a hard landing.

Heartland Fire is advising people to avoid the area for three hours.

Local

OCEANSIDE 20 mins ago

Multiple brush fires in Oceanside prompt nearby businesses to evacuate

brush fire 2 hours ago

Evacuations, road closures in effect as crews battle large brush fire in Potrero

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

La MesaPlane Crashes
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us