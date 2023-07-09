Two injured after plane goes down in La Mesa

Two people were on board a light aircraft when it went down Sunday in La Mesa, officials said.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. The plane went down behind a church in the 5700 block of Lake Murray Blvd before sliding down a steep embankment, according to Andy McKellar with Heartland Fire and Rescue.

@heartlandfire crews at scene of a small aircraft accident at 5700 block of Lake Murray Blvd in La Mesa. Avoid the area for next 3 hrs. — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) July 9, 2023

The first crew arrived within about three minutes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Both passengers, described as adult males possibly in their 50s, were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, fire officials said.

The accident impacted several power lines. It was not immediately clear if the plane crashed or if it had a hard landing.

Heartland Fire is advising people to avoid the area for three hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.