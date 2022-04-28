Down to Earth With Dagmar

Down to Earth

Down to Earth: Animal Rescue Facilities in Need of Help

By Todd Strain and Dagmar Midcap

A couple of puppies at a San Diego animal shelter.
NBC 7

Animal shelters and rescue facilities are being inundated with animals that people can no longer care for or wish to care for. These facilities have seen a large increase in animals being abandoned or relinquished since the Coronavirus pandemic has waned. As a result, the facilities are stretched to their maximum, their needs are greater than ever. 

The biggest needs include finding adoptive homes for the animals, finding foster homes, donating supplies, money, and food, but most of all they need volunteers to assist at the facilities.

In this week’s Down to Earth, NBC 7’s Dagmar Midcap profiled the following local organizations, Animal Bond Academy, Wee Companions, Parrot Education and Adoption Center (PEAC) and Small Breed Rescue of Southern California and Reptiles about the challenges they are facing and how people can help. 

Down to Earth
