Down to Earth With Dagmar

Stories to inform, awaken and inspire San Diego
Animal Rescue

Animal-Loving Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap Can Add ‘Rescuer' to Her Resume

San Diego's favorite animal lover had a surprise guest at her San Diego County home on Tuesday morning

By NBC 7 Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC 7 weather forecaster and "Down to Earth" host Dagmar Midcap does more than talk the talk, she hawk's the hawk.

San Diego's favorite animal lover had a surprise guest at her San Diego County home on Tuesday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A "beautiful sharp shinned hawk missed his turn (rather unusual) while chasing a possible meal and ended up in my living room," Midcap tweeted out on Tuesday.

In a beautifully framed shot, the hawk can be seem perched on her living-room windowsill, then making a few frightened attempts at escaping out the framed-in window before Midcap, blanket stretched out at arm's length, makes a gentle capture.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 712 New Cases of COVID Reported

Rady Children's Hospital 5 mins ago

Students Sew Bags to Support Teens Battling Mental Health Disorders

Midcap turns, then, caring her avian bundle out of the frame, before releasing her newly made winged friend.

It's all in a day's work for Midcap, who replied to a fan, "Helping is my 'happy place.' My next career move???"

This article tagged under:

Animal Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us