Animal-Loving Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap Can Add ‘Rescuer' to Her Resume

NBC 7 weather forecaster and "Down to Earth" host Dagmar Midcap does more than talk the talk, she hawk's the hawk.

San Diego's favorite animal lover had a surprise guest at her San Diego County home on Tuesday morning.

A "beautiful sharp shinned hawk missed his turn (rather unusual) while chasing a possible meal and ended up in my living room," Midcap tweeted out on Tuesday.

In a beautifully framed shot, the hawk can be seem perched on her living-room windowsill, then making a few frightened attempts at escaping out the framed-in window before Midcap, blanket stretched out at arm's length, makes a gentle capture.

Midcap turns, then, caring her avian bundle out of the frame, before releasing her newly made winged friend.

It's all in a day's work for Midcap, who replied to a fan, "Helping is my 'happy place.' My next career move???"