Down to Earth: New Video Captures Javan Rhino Eating

Javan Rhinos exist only in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park, it’s the only place in the world you can see a Javan Rhino! And with fewer than 75 Javan Rhinos remaining in the world, photos and videos of this critically endangered species are rare, but this year the Javan Rhino has been a media darling with the release of unprecedented videos.

In September, camera traps deep in the jungle, captured video of two new calves with their mothers. The two new mother, calf pairs include one male baby and one female baby. The calves were born earlier this year, raising the Javan Rhino population from 72 to 74.

Then just a few days ago, the camera traps captured another amazing video of this elusive creature, never-before-seen footage of a Javan Rhino eating. The rare video is important because not only does it show a Javan Rhino eating, but it shows what it’s eating. The rhino is browsing one of its preferred native plants. The International Rhino Federation(IRF) has been working for years to restore the Javan Rhinos' natural habitat, a decade ago much of that habitat was destroyed, so this is a sign that what the IRF is doing is working.

“The opportunity to see this critically endangered species in its natural habitat is the result of the commitment of the Indonesian government, park officials, and local farmers,” said Nina Fascione executive director of IRF.

More good news, the Javan Rhino’s population, although small, has stabilized. The species continues to be guarded in the Indonesian National Park and there has been no poaching of Javan Rhinos in the last 20 years.

In a calendar year that has brought so much trouble into the world, the Javan Rhino is something good in 2020 and hopefully more good news for this endangered species in the years ahead.