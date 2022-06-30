Down to Earth: Happy Ending for 6 Chimps Rescued From Life of Lab Testing

In June of 2021, NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap chronicled the relocation of six chimpanzees dubbed “The Lucky 6.”

The chimpanzees were moved from Wildlife Waystation in Los Angeles to Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest in Washington. The relocation was part of a multi-year effort to relocate more than 40 chimpanzees who were living at Wildlife Waystation when it was forced to close.

Many of the chimpanzees were born and bred into the biomedical testing industry or had been used in the entertainment industry. In the last year, further progress has been made on finding homes for all the chimpanzees.

In this week’s Down to Earth with Dagmar, Dagmar has a wonderful update on this ongoing story. For more information on this chimpanzee project, visit chimpsinneed.org.