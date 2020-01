A stabbing was reported in Escondido with multiple victims, Escondido police said.

The stabbing occurred at 541 W 15th Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Two victims were stabbed, one of them is in CPR status, Escondido Lt. Mark Petersen said.

No information on a possible suspect(s).

NBC 7 has a news crew on the way.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.