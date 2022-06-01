Logan Heights

Double Shooting in Logan Heights Under Investigation

A woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the arm

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were shot early Wednesday in what may have been connected to a carjacking, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The shooting was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney Avenue and Dewey Street. There, a woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the arm while they were in a vehicle, SDPD said.

Police said the gunman took off in a four-door, gold sedan. It is unclear how many people were in the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact SDPD’s Central Division at (619) 744-9500.

