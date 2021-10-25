Downtown San Diego High-Rise Shooter Killed Wife, Friend: DA

The woman killed last Thursday afternoon in a downtown high-rise double-slaying was married to the suspected shooter, who entered a not-guilty plea in the case on Monday, according to prosecutors.

Ali Nassar Abulaban, 29, was booked into San Diego Central Jail last week on two counts of murder hours after a shooting on the 35th floor of the Spire San Diego luxury apartment complex on Island Avenue in the East Village.

On Monday, Deputy District Attorney Taran Brast said Abulaban killed his wife, Ana Abulaban, 29, and friend Rayburn Barron, 28, of National City because Ali thought Ana was cheating on him.

Ana was in the process of ending the marriage, Brast told NBC 7, and asked Ali to leave the apartment on Thursday. That morning, Ali vandalized the home in the Spire San Diego building in the East Village and and also installed an app on his daughter’s iPad that allowed him to monitor activity in apartment, according to prosecutors.

After Ali heard his wife with another man, Brast said, he came back with loaded gun and shot Barron three times, in the neck, cheek and back of the head at close range, and also fired one bullet into his wife’s forehead.

In court on Monday, family members and friends gasped and cried when they heard details of the killing.

When Abulaban was taken into custody, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter was with him in the vehicle, leading to speculation that she had been in the home during the killings. However, on Monday, Brast said she was not at home at the time but, rather, had been picked up by Abulaban at school afterward.

Brast said that Abulaban confessed to the killing both to his mother as well as to the police.

According to investigators, it’s not the first time that the Abulaban has harmed his wife. Brast said that there was an incident of domestic violence in September, when Ali pushed Ana, causing an injury in an incident that was, in fact, witnessed by the couple's daughter.

At the courthouse Monday, dozens of people showed up for the afternoon arraignment.

THE CRIME AND THE ARREST

According to San Diego police, someone called 911 at about 3 p.m. on Thursday to report the shooting. Police found a Ana Abulaban and a Barron dead with gunshot wounds in the living room.

That caller was believed to be Abulaban, who fled the scene and was later found near the Interstate 805/I-15 junction with his five-year-old daughter, according to police.

Abulaban was taken into custody and his daughter was taken into protective services, police said.

Alis Abulaban’s Social Media Presence

Prior to the shooting, Ali Abulaban had gained some fame as a TikTokker with the handle JinKidd, garnering nearly a million followers, and also posted frequently on his YouTube Channel, where he had 170,000 subscribers.

Most of Ali’s content appears to be focused on comedy and impersonations, with Ana making occasional appearances. Last week, he posted voice impressions of Al Pacino, Nicolas Cage, 6ix9ine and Pacino as Tony Montana in Scarface.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the killings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.