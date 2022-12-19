Doorbell Cameras Spot Man Dressed as Delivery Driver Stealing Packages in Encinitas

‘Tis the time of year when some people try to steal holiday cheer, and in Encinitas, doorbell cameras from multiple homes show what appears to be a man dressed as a FedEx delivery driver stealing packages from porches.

“Brazen is what we call it," said Wendy Van Vechten, who had a package stolen Dec. 15.

Her doorbell camera shows the man walk up to her house with a small package in hand, then leave with the package he came with. Van Vechten said it was a holiday present she ordered for her home.

“ I just feel sad,” Van Vechten sighed, “That people are having to go out and do things like this or choosing to do things like this."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirms they're investigating Van Vechten's case, and no other similar cases have been reported.

But on nearby Via Andalusia, where Christmas spirit shines bright with homes covered in decorations, Jennifer Kuckenbaker said, “I know of 1, 2, 3, 4 homes. Four front doors he came to, three of which he took something from.”

Video shows what appears to be the same supposed delivery man walk up to the Kuckenbaker's porch, right after a Christmas gift was delivered. But he apparently didn't see the gift that was tucked out of sight.

"We're fortunate he only stepped so far,” said Kuckenbaker. “But it doesn't really make it that much better."

Neighbors believe the suspected thief is tailing delivery trucks in a dark-colored mini-van. Once a package is delivered, victims say he's there to pick it up within minutes.

“The package came at 12:41, and according to our camera, he came at 12:45," said Van Vechten.

A picture of the supposed delivery man is now part of the Kuckenbaker's outdoor holiday display, a small gift to help keep neighbors in the know this Christmas.

“We’re hoping the neighborhood knows and we’re trying to be a community and tell people what’s going on and keep our porch safe,” said Kuckenbaker.

NBC 7 contacted both the sheriff's department and FedEx. Neither was able to confirm whether the man pictured is a FedEx employee.

FedEx issued a statement that reads:

"These reports are highly concerning and we will readily cooperate with local authorities in their investigation. Customers who suspect that a package has been stolen should contact police.

Anyone making a delivery on behalf of FedEx is expected to wear a photo ID badge. Additionally, we encourage drivers and service providers to be aware of their surroundings and report any unusual activities.

FedEx Express and FedEx Ground residential customers are now able to see picture proof of a completed delivery for packages that do not require a signature. Additionally, FedEx Delivery Manager provides customers the added ability to provide specific delivery instructions for drivers and take advantage of options to hold or redirect the package to a retail location like FedEx Office.

We also support federal legislation known as the Porch Pirates Act that would establish a consistent set of penalties for theft of packages nationwide."

When asked about whether the man driving an unmarked car should be a red flag, FedEx responded:

"The vast majority of deliveries are completed by uniformed drivers utilizing a FedEx-branded vehicle. While the use of rental or alternative vehicles is typically temporary, such vehicles may be used to accommodate the increased package volume during the busy holiday season. Anyone making a delivery on behalf of FedEx is expected to wear a photo ID badge."