Don't Tell Your Dog or Cat But …

The San Diego-based Spay-Neuter Action Project announced today it received $50,000 from the John R. Peterson Foundation to hold 15 spay and neuter clinics free of charge in underserved communities, beginning later this week.

The first clinic in the series will be conducted Thursday out of SNAP's mobile spay and neuter facility, parked outside the Dolores Magdaleno Memorial Recreation Center in Logan Heights. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.

Clinics will also be held in Lincoln Park, Mountain View and Southcrest.

"Our extensive outreach and pet education programs promote the importance of spaying and neutering and proper pet care, to communities which lack the resources to prevent, or stop, the devastating cycle of pet overpopulation," a statement from SNAP reads. "Many pet owners in these locations are unaware that they may be contributing to the problem of just too many surplus animals or do not understand the serious health consequences of pets remaining intact."

The Peterson Foundation worked with SNAP leadership to identify the communities in the project's service area where few or no such services exist.

"At the onset of our affordable spay and neuter program in 2003, we learned that convenience, low cost and an educational approach motivated pet owners to do the right thing in communities teeming with strays that overwhelm

the shelter system," said Dorell Sackett, SNAP's executive director.

Sackett said that project officials expect a full house at all 15 clinics.

SNAP resumed clinics at a reduced capacity on June 1 after a four-month closure as a nonessential business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For a list of locations, times and reservations, visit San Diego-based Spay-Neuter Action Project website.