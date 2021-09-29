Don't Miss Your Shot: National City Fire Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines

Flu season is quickly approaching which means it's time to roll up our sleeves once again.

The National City Fire Department is expanding their services from fire control to include flu shot distribution.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire department, in partnership with Point Loma Nazarene School of Nursing, will give out vaccines at Fire Station 34 every Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. throughout the month of December.

Best of all, the clinic is free for all attendees, including uninsured or under insured residents.

The next round of flu shots will be distributed Tuesday, Oct. 5.

GET THE SHOT, NOT THE FLU! 💉

The best way to reduce your risk from seasonal #flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated every year. The #NationalCity Fire Department weekly flu clinic starts today at 9am! pic.twitter.com/FqWJnnE5vV — National City (@CityOfNatlCity) September 28, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting the flu vaccine every year is the best way to reduce your risk of being infected.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older, with a few exceptions. They also say that is safe to receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.