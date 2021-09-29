Flu Shots

Don't Miss Your Shot: National City Fire Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines

From fires to flu shots, the National City Fire Department has you covered with their weekly vaccine clinic

By Katie Lane

Shutterstock

Flu season is quickly approaching which means it's time to roll up our sleeves once again.

The National City Fire Department is expanding their services from fire control to include flu shot distribution.

The fire department, in partnership with Point Loma Nazarene School of Nursing, will give out vaccines at Fire Station 34 every Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. throughout the month of December.

Best of all, the clinic is free for all attendees, including uninsured or under insured residents.

The next round of flu shots will be distributed Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting the flu vaccine every year is the best way to reduce your risk of being infected.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older, with a few exceptions. They also say that is safe to receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

