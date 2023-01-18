Don't miss San Diego's new must-see exhibition, BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE!

The magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt arrives to San Diego with 'Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience' - a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, debuts for a limited run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Wyland Center.

Bringing to life the storied archives of the National Geographic Society in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery, the highly anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before. From the producers of Beyond Van Gogh, which showed at the Fairgrounds a year ago, this multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition whisks guests on a time-traveling adventure to Ancient Egypt.

For additional info and tickets, click here!