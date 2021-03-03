‘Don't Know How She'll Handle This': Man's Sister Hurt, Niece Killed in Imperial County Crash

An investigation into human smuggling is under way after a deadly major crash near the Calexico border in Imperial County.

The wreck killed 13 people and injured 13 others when an SUV with 25 people inside crashed with a semi-truck Tuesday morning. The Mexican consulate said at least 10 people riding in the SUV were Mexican nationals and at least two were from Guatemala.

One of those passengers was eventually brought to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood.

On Wednesday, NBC 7 spoke with Rudy Dominguez, one of that victim's family members, who shared his heartache after the crash that killed his niece and injured his sister.

Dominguez said his sister Berlin Cardona, 47, and her daughter Yesenia Cardona, 22, risked their lives for the chance of a better life in the U.S.

"We don’t want to die in our country," Dominguez said. "That’s why we take this type of risk."

Tonight hear from a family member of two victims from the #Holtville major crash near the border. Rudy Domínguez says his sister is hospitalized in San Diego & his niece tragically did not survive the crash that claimed the lives of 13.@nbcsandiego @NBCLA https://t.co/xaaPoUMyh8 pic.twitter.com/0QcYKaN4Tk — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) March 4, 2021

Berlin and Yesenia left their hometown in Guatemala a month ago, according to Dominquez.

Dominguez said his niece died in her mother's arms following the sudden impact. He said he doesn't know the details of their journey but that he had last heard from them on Monday when they were in MexiCali, the Mexican city bordering Calexico.

"It's so hard," Dominguez said. "I mean, it's so many things [going] on in our brain, and I don’t know how she will handle this."

While Dominguez admits the women crossed illegally, he said they did so due to the desperation they were living with in their daily lives.

"We take a chance," Dominguez said. "We don’t want to die over there. We take a chance to come here and see our dream come true."

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection shared an image of where they say the border wall was breached. allowing two different SUVs to cross into the U.S. Investigators later determined that the Ford Expedition the Cardonas were riding in was one of those vehicles.

The Mexican Consulate said any family members who need assistance can call (760) 455-2140. Offices in San Bernardino and San Diego can help with translation services if needed, the consulate said.